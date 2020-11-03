XP (NASDAQ:XP) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of XP (NASDAQ:XP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:XP opened at $41.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24. XP has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $52.94.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $358.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XP will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

