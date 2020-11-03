Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $254.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.12). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

