SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STKL. DA Davidson started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised SunOpta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SunOpta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.17.

SunOpta stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $608.29 million, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 3,300,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 65.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 2,814.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth $51,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

