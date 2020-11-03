Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Silicom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Silicom in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $37.20 on Friday. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.95 million, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Silicom by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Silicom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Silicom by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

