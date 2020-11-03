Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MLCO. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. BOCOM International began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. CLSA downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.07.

MLCO stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,579 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 55,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

