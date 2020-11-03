ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.88.

ORBC opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.07 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Equities analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ORBCOMM news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $431,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 84.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 260,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 239,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 121.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 361,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 198,082 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

