Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $795.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $258,630.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. FMR LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $351,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $1,867,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $2,012,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

