Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ITRN. TheStreet lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ituran Location and Control currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of ITRN opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $26.37.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $53.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 13,493.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

