Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ITRN. TheStreet lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ituran Location and Control currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Shares of ITRN opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $26.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 13,493.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.
About Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
