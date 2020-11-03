Short Interest in SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Increases By 26.3%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SLGWF opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. SLANG Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

SLGWF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.45 price target on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. The company develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 retail stores in the United States. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 26, 2018.

