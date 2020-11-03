Short Interest in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Drops By 24.4%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.26. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

