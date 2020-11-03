Head-To-Head Review: Spire (NYSE:SR) & Stabilis Solutions (NYSE:SLNG)

Spire (NYSE:SR) and Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spire and Stabilis Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire $1.95 billion 1.50 $184.60 million $3.73 15.29 Stabilis Solutions $47.07 million 0.77 -$5.72 million N/A N/A

Spire has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Spire and Stabilis Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire 0 4 7 0 2.64 Stabilis Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spire presently has a consensus price target of $73.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.61%. Given Spire’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Spire is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.1% of Spire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Spire shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Spire has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spire and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire 4.03% 8.50% 2.54% Stabilis Solutions -20.13% -12.71% -9.65%

Summary

Spire beats Stabilis Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers. In addition, the company engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. Further, it provides physical natural gas storage services. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products. The Power Delivery segment provides electrical and instrumentation construction and installation services; and builds electrical systems. It serves the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

