Contrasting Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) and National Oilwell Varco (OTCMKTS:NOV)

Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) and National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Jutal Offshore Oil Services alerts:

This table compares Jutal Offshore Oil Services and National Oilwell Varco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jutal Offshore Oil Services $254.76 million 0.55 $640,000.00 N/A N/A National Oilwell Varco $8.48 billion 0.42 -$6.10 billion ($0.72) -12.65

Jutal Offshore Oil Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National Oilwell Varco.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jutal Offshore Oil Services and National Oilwell Varco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jutal Offshore Oil Services 0 0 0 0 N/A National Oilwell Varco 1 12 9 0 2.36

National Oilwell Varco has a consensus target price of $14.71, indicating a potential upside of 61.43%. Given National Oilwell Varco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Oilwell Varco is more favorable than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of National Oilwell Varco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of National Oilwell Varco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jutal Offshore Oil Services and National Oilwell Varco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jutal Offshore Oil Services N/A N/A N/A National Oilwell Varco -35.56% -2.32% -1.30%

About Jutal Offshore Oil Services

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is engaged in providing integrated professional services to offshore oil & gas as well as shipbuilding industries. The Company offers its services. Its oil & gas services comprise construction of oil and gas facilities; technical support services; design, procurement and fabrication of oil & gas processing equipment and procurement services. Services provided by Jutal to the shipbuilding industry include tank coating and general coating, electrical installation and commissioning, fabrication of steel structures and pipelines and comprehensive project management. Services for civil and engineering industry include design, supply and installation of aluminum alloy formwork and large system steel formwork for concrete construction, as well as design, fabrication and installation of steel structures in high-rise buildings, bridges and various podiums and halls. Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, Peoples’ Republic of China.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations. It also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services; drilling fluids; portable power generation products; drill and wired pipes; drilling optimization and automation services; tubular inspection, repair, and coating services; instrumentation, and measuring and monitoring services; downhole and fishing tools; steerable technologies; and drill bits. The company offers equipment and technologies for hydraulic fracture stimulation, including pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowline, and manifolds; well intervention, such as coiled tubing units, coiled tubing, and wireline units, as well as blowout preventers and tools; onshore production comprising fluid processing systems, composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, and artificial lift systems; offshore production that include fluid processing systems, floating production systems, and subsea production technologies; and connectors for conductor pipes. It also provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; jacking systems; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; mud pumps; blowout preventers; drives and generators; rig instrumentation and control systems; equipment components for offshore wind construction vessels; mooring, anchor, and deck handling machinery; and pipelay and construction systems. The company offers spare parts, repair, and rentals, as well as remote equipment monitoring, technical support, field service, and customer training services. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Jutal Offshore Oil Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jutal Offshore Oil Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.