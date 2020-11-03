Head-To-Head Contrast: Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) & TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY)

Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) and TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alacer Gold and TravelSky Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alacer Gold $419.06 million 2.96 -$70.90 million N/A N/A TravelSky Technology $1.18 billion N/A $367.95 million N/A N/A

TravelSky Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Alacer Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Alacer Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alacer Gold and TravelSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alacer Gold 1.28% 17.73% 13.74% TravelSky Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alacer Gold and TravelSky Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alacer Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 TravelSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alacer Gold currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 111.68%. Given Alacer Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alacer Gold is more favorable than TravelSky Technology.

Dividends

Alacer Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TravelSky Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Summary

Alacer Gold beats TravelSky Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alacer Gold

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. It also holds interests in various developing gold and exploration properties located in Canada and Serbia. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, clearing, and accounting and settlement services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions. It also provides cargo management services, and sells and installs related information systems; computer hardware and software development, and data network services; and Internet exchange platform services. In addition, the company is involved in the research, development, marketing, and sale of travel distribution software to travel industry. TravelSky Technology Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

