Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) and RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Financial Contrast

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and Obic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.79% -318.58% -38.16% Obic N/A N/A N/A

RumbleON has a beta of 3.88, indicating that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obic has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for RumbleON and Obic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 0 0 N/A Obic 0 1 1 0 2.50

RumbleON presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 92.33%. Given RumbleON’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Obic.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RumbleON and Obic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million 0.10 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -1.07 Obic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Obic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RumbleON beats Obic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Obic

OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

