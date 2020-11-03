Head-To-Head Analysis: Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) versus Adams Resources & Energy (OTCMKTS:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Adams Resources & Energy and Mitsui & Co., Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adams Resources & Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsui & Co., Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Adams Resources & Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $6.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Adams Resources & Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Adams Resources & Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.5% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Adams Resources & Energy has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adams Resources & Energy and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adams Resources & Energy -0.33% 6.23% 3.13% Mitsui & Co., Ltd. 4.92% 7.72% 2.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adams Resources & Energy and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adams Resources & Energy $1.81 billion 0.05 $8.21 million N/A N/A Mitsui & Co., Ltd. $63.22 billion 0.44 $3.60 billion $41.53 7.75

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Adams Resources & Energy.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk. The Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other customers primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana. This segment owns and operates a fleet of 256 tractor-trailer rigs and maintains approximately 179 pipeline inventory locations or injection stations. The Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk segment transports liquid chemicals and dry bulk on a for hire basis in the continental United States and into Canada and Mexico. It operates truck terminals in Houston, Corpus Christi, Nederland, and Freeport, Texas; Baton Rouge, St. Rose, and Boutte, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama; and Charlotte, North Carolina. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities. It explores, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and LNG; trades in petroleum products, crude oil, coal, uranium, and LNG; FPSO /FSO, fright car, truck, and locomotive leasing activities; gas distribution businesses; sells electric power facilities; and develops railway and transportation infrastructures. The company engages in logistics businesses; wholesale, retail, rental, and finance of construction and mining equipment; transportation, warehousing, and railway peripheral businesses; sale, purchase, and leasing of aircraft and aero engines; leasing and financing activities; and development, process, and marketing of underground resources, and recycling of surface resources. The company offers methanol, ammonia, chlor-alkali, industrial, gas, and basic chemicals; salt; performance, advanced, specialty, and living, and environmental materials; agrochemicals and fertilizers, and animal and human nutrition products; refined sugar, oils and fats, proteins, and food and beverage products; contract food services; and healthcare products. It provides information and communication systems; telecommunications and digital marketing services; food and retail management services; and real estate sale, leasing, management, and consulting services. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

