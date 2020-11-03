Analyzing First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Community Bankshares and Ohio Valley Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Community Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.76%. Given First Community Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Ohio Valley Banc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $128.65 million 2.69 $38.80 million $2.20 8.88 Ohio Valley Banc $59.48 million 1.81 $9.91 million N/A N/A

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc.

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Community Bankshares pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 25.67% 8.71% 1.30% Ohio Valley Banc 14.84% 6.90% 0.85%

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Ohio Valley Banc on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 44 branches, including 19 branches in Virginia, 18 branches in West Virginia, 5 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. It operated 16 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and 6 consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates 34 ATMs, including 20 off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

