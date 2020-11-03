Noble (NE) & Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Noble (NYSE: NE) is one of 37 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Noble to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Noble and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Noble $1.31 billion -$700.59 million -2.68 Noble Competitors $1.04 billion -$296.25 million 0.43

Noble has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Noble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Noble and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble 0 0 0 0 N/A Noble Competitors 881 2329 1935 78 2.23

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 92.18%. Given Noble’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Noble has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Noble and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble -126.73% -11.86% -4.78% Noble Competitors -94.29% -21.06% -6.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Noble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Noble shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Noble competitors beat Noble on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Noble

Noble Corp. Plc engages in the provision offshore drilling services for oil and gas industry. It focuses on a balanced fleet of floating and jackup rigs and the deployment of drilling rigs in oil and gas basins around the world. The company was founded by Lloyd Noble and Art Olson in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

