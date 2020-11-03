Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) versus Centrica (NYSE:CPYYY) Critical Review

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) and Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enel Américas and Centrica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Américas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Centrica 1 3 5 0 2.44

Enel Américas currently has a consensus target price of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 37.72%. Given Enel Américas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enel Américas is more favorable than Centrica.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Américas and Centrica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Américas 10.69% 11.16% 4.59% Centrica N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel Américas and Centrica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Américas $14.31 billion 0.54 $1.61 billion N/A N/A Centrica $28.95 billion 0.09 -$1.31 billion $0.37 5.05

Enel Américas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centrica.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Enel Américas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Centrica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Enel Américas has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrica has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enel Américas beats Centrica on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for domestic central heating and cooling systems and related appliances, as well as offers maintenance/breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; and supplies energy efficiency solutions and technologies to residential customers. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; develops new fields to maintain reserves; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides vehicle leasing, commercial, and insurance services, as well as energy management products and services; and operates a gas storage, and franchise network. The company also provides liquefied natural gas vessel chartering services. It primarily supplies energy and services to approximately 26.2 million customers under the British Gas, Bord GÃ¡is, Direct Energy, and Hive brands. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

