Comparing Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) and California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for California First National Bancorp and Jeffersonville Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California First National Bancorp and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First National Bancorp $16.94 million 9.62 $7.33 million N/A N/A Jeffersonville Bancorp $24.76 million 2.91 $6.51 million N/A N/A

California First National Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares California First National Bancorp and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Jeffersonville Bancorp 21.80% 7.14% 0.94%

Volatility and Risk

California First National Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jeffersonville Bancorp beats California First National Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California First National Bancorp

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers money market checking, interest checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; check order and bill payment services; and ATM cards. It also provides commercial financing services for businesses; and lease financing for higher education, KÂ-12 schools, state and local municipalities, and associations and charitable organizations. California First National Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits in the form of certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loan products, such as auto/RV/motorcycle/boat, home improvement, debt consolidation, check, and other financing; and business loans, including commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, short-term notes, installment, and commercial vehicle/equipment loans, as well as agricultural and construction loans. In addition, the company offers an array of mortgage products, including residential, home equity lines of credit, construction, vacant land, manufactured homes, mobile homes, and seasonal homes. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; business services, including electronic deposits and withdrawals, and remote check deposits for business customers; and online/mobile banking services. As of April 14, 2020, it had 12 full-service branches in Sullivan and Orange County, New York located in Anawana Lake Road/Monticello, Eldred, Callicoon, Jeffersonville, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Loch Sheldrake, Monticello, Narrowsburg, Port Jervis, White Lake, and Wurtsboro. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

