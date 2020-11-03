WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:GULF) Trading 0% Higher

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:GULF)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.34. 3,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 5,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

