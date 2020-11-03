First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG) shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.43. 109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17.

