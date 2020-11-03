KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) Trading Up 2.7%

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Shares of KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.81. Approximately 1,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04.

