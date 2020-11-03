Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report sales of $4.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.96 billion and the highest is $4.08 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $16.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.42 billion to $16.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $17.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

