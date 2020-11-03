$904.93 Million in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to announce sales of $904.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $904.80 million to $905.20 million. Avient posted sales of $705.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avient.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

AVNT opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79. Avient has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

