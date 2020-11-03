$55.28 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post sales of $55.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.18 million and the lowest is $47.32 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $233.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.85 million to $248.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $367.29 million, with estimates ranging from $267.38 million to $434.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.18 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

BRP opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.35. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

