$69.05 Million in Sales Expected for BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will announce $69.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.60 million and the lowest is $65.50 million. BG Staffing reported sales of $79.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full-year sales of $278.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.17 million to $282.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $307.12 million, with estimates ranging from $302.13 million to $312.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BG Staffing.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. BG Staffing had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.89 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

NYSE BGSF opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BG Staffing has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.77.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

