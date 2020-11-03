Brokerages Expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will report $15.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.68 million to $15.67 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $59.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.38 million to $59.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $84.24 million, with estimates ranging from $82.54 million to $86.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($3.19). The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $89.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.27.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.