Brokerages Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.65 Million

Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to post sales of $169.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $164.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $680.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $674.49 million to $689.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $656.88 million, with estimates ranging from $639.73 million to $673.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. BidaskClub raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

AUB stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $38.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

