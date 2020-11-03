Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNQ opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 404.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

