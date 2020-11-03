Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.14%. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

In related news, insider Michael P. O’hara bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,865.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

