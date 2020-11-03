Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $9.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $548.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $575.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $310.74 and a 52-week high of $664.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.64.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,977,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total value of $9,113,545.38. Insiders have sold a total of 164,027 shares of company stock worth $98,516,382 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

