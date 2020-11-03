FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Corp Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.66). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HWC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NYSE:HWC opened at $23.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,672,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 326,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 100.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 226,433 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 105.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 129,009 shares in the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

