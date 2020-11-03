FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Corp Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HWC)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.66). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HWC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NYSE:HWC opened at $23.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,672,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 326,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 100.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 226,433 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 105.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 129,009 shares in the last quarter.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Armada Hoffler Properties to Release Earnings on Thursday
Armada Hoffler Properties to Release Earnings on Thursday
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to Release Earnings on Thursday
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to Release Earnings on Thursday
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Corp Increased by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Corp Increased by Analyst
DA Davidson Weighs in on Independent Bank Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
DA Davidson Weighs in on Independent Bank Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
Illumina, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share
Illumina, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share
Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on International Paper’s FY2020 Earnings
Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on International Paper’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report