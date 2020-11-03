DA Davidson Weighs in on Independent Bank Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

IBCP opened at $15.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $338.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 574.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.