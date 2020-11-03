Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illumina in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.65. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

ILMN has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.56.

Shares of ILMN opened at $292.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.24. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Illumina has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.82, for a total transaction of $37,851.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,032.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,802 shares of company stock worth $9,859,692. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Illumina by 437.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

