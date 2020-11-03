Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on International Paper’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of International Paper in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on IP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.42.

IP stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of International Paper by 486.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 59,679 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.