Kadant Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.95 Per Share (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Kadant in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.33%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti increased their target price on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Kadant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

KAI stock opened at $120.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75. Kadant has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $127.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $121,499.07. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $364,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $664,090. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 80.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 135.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

