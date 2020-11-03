FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Kite Realty Group Trust Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.43 million, a PE ratio of -87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 149,608 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

