Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LKQ Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of LKQ in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $2.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in LKQ by 40.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 529,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 151,424 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in LKQ by 25.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 57,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in LKQ by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 37.2% in the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 70,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

