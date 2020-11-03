Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALKS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.95. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Alkermes by 227.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,223,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alkermes by 414.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,960,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Alkermes by 35.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,996,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,851 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 34.0% in the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,362,000 after acquiring an additional 397,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alkermes by 198.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 378,556 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

