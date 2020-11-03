Mastercard Incorporated to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.33 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $6.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

Shares of MA stock opened at $289.97 on Monday. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $290.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

