FY2020 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SITC)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SITC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

SITE Centers stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. SITE Centers has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 63.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 189,587 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 130.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 96,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $243,000.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

