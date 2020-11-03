FY2020 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Raised by Analyst

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Terex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TEX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Terex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

NYSE:TEX opened at $26.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Terex has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Terex by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Terex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,207,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $99,755.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $94,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

