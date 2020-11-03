NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 155 ($2.03).

NWG opened at GBX 120.05 ($1.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 126.35 ($1.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.62.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

