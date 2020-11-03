GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

GSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. GSX Techedu has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $141.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.55 and a beta of -0.44.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,699 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 677.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 67,276 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

