Zacks Investment Research Lowers Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to Hold

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Canada Goose from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $45.09.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canada Goose by 1,297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.