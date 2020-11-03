Zacks Investment Research Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Hold

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generac Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of backup power generation products serving residential, light commercial and industrial markets. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a range of automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. Generac’s power systems range in output from 800 watts to 9 megawatts and are available through a broad network of independent and industrial dealers, retailers and wholesalers. The Company offers generators fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and Bi-Fuel. It also provides air-cooled engines. In addition, Generac designs, manufactures, sources and modifies engines, alternators, automatic transfer switches and other components necessary for its products. The Company’s generators are fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel and Bi-Fuel (combined diesel and natural gas). Generac Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.85.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $212.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. Generac has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $220.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Generac will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 158.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

