IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

IAC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.04.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $123.42 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $137.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.92.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 40,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,181.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,859.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $377,679.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $253,000. AXA increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

