GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GNMK. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $907.99 million, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.74. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. On average, research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $30,118.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,185.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 5,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $74,284.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,504.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,516 shares of company stock worth $4,761,174. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 60.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.