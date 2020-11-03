GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get GoHealth alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GOCO. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

GoHealth stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.80. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,367,000.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

Read More: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoHealth (GOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.