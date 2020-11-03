Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Trading 11.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) traded up 11.1% on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $120.00. The stock traded as high as $115.15 and last traded at $114.69. 1,851,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 955,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.19.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,626 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,803 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,382,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,672,000 after purchasing an additional 79,125 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 262.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 714,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,746,000 after acquiring an additional 517,578 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,615,000 after acquiring an additional 70,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

